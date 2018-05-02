MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-04-11-18-25
(three, four, eleven, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
