MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-10-14-26-27
(five, ten, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $24,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Senators considering a delay for VA confirmation hearing
Senators are discussing plans to delay the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's pick to be Veteran Affairs secretary over growing questions about the nominee's ability to manage the government's second-largest department.
Nation
Atlanta attorney found guilty of murder in wife's shooting
After telling the judge Monday morning that they were stuck and couldn't reach a verdict, jurors deliberated a few more hours before deciding that a well-connected Atlanta attorney intentionally shot his wife, causing her death.
National
Arizona governor pushes for teacher pay deal as strike looms
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey pushed lawmakers Monday to approve big teacher raises as school districts make plans to close if educators who call his proposal insufficient launch the first-ever statewide strike this week.
Nation
Car theft solved too late to prevent Waffle House tragedy
After Travis Reinking allegedly stole a BMW from a Nashville area car dealer last week, police say they found it outside the apartment where he lived.
Variety
Oregon knew of abuse case against family that went off cliff
Oregon child welfare officials knew the family in an SUV that plunged off a California cliff had faced a child abuse investigation in another state when it looked into allegations in 2013, according to documents released Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.