MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-05-14-17-24
(two, five, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
