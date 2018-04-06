MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
10-15-18-20-23
(ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
