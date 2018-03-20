MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
10-20-23-24-28
(ten, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $16,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
Home & Garden Lake Minnetonka's 32,000-square-foot landmark Pillsbury mansion gets deep discount to $7.9M
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
Home & Garden Lake Minnetonka's 32,000-square-foot landmark Pillsbury mansion gets deep discount to $7.9M
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Supreme Court accepts case challenging deportation policy
Calif. case questions feds' power to detain lawful immigrants with minor infractions.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:17-26-31-32-45, Lucky Ball: 14(seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-five;…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:6-5-1(six, five, one)12-22-25-29-32(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two)Estimated jackpot: $1.31 million17-26-31-32-45, Lucky Ball: 14(seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky…
Nation
Severe storms spawn tornadoes, damage homes in Southeast US
Severe storms that spawned tornadoes damaged homes and downed trees as they moved across the Southeast on Monday night.
Variety
The Latest: Significant damage at Jacksonville State
The Latest on the threat of severe weather across the Southeast (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.