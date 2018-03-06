MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-06-12-16-21
(one, six, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
General Mills, Annie's Mac & Cheese tap South Dakota farm
General Mills announced a deal Tuesday to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm as the food giant works to secure enough organic ingredients to meet growing consumer demand worldwide.
National
Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval
A military investigation into the Niger attack that killed four American service members concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant, several U.S. officials familiar with the report said. It doesn't point to that failure as a cause of the deadly ambush.
Movies
Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy
A man was arrested and is accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards on Sunday night, Los Angeles police said.
National
Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre
A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms became America's first new gun control law since the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre.
National
#MeToo movement ripples in many parts of the world
Some examples of how the #MeToo movement has played out around the world as women seek to raise awareness about sexual misconduct and confront men…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.