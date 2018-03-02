MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-06-27-28-31
(two, six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
