MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-13-14-21-29
(five, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:10-17-21-38-43, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3(ten, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three; Mega…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:8-5-4(eight, five, four)10-17-21-38-43, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3(ten, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)Estimated jackpot:…
National
Ex-state senator wins GOP primary in race for US House
A former Arizona state senator easily outpaced another candidate embroiled in a sexting scandal and 10 other Republicans to win Tuesday's primary to replace a U.S. congressman who quit amid charges of sexual misconduct.
Nation
Statue of Billy Graham may stand at U.S. Capitol
When the Rev. Billy Graham died last week at the age of 99, it set in motion a plan to memorialize him in the U.S.…
National
More than 150 arrested in California immigration raids
Federal immigration agents arrested more than 150 people in California in the days after Oakland's mayor gave early warning of the raids, it was announced Tuesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.