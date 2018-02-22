MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-07-10-29-31
(two, seven, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $52,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
