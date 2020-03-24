MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
03-06-07-08-11-12-13-14-15-18-20
(three, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty)
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Arizona deaths prompt warning against self-medication
A Phoenix-area man has died and his wife was in critical condition after the couple took chloroquine phosphate, an additive used to clean fish tanks that is also found in an anti-malaria medication that's been touted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19.
Books
Rosie O'Donnell's streaming Broadway show raises $600K
From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here's a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:09-13-23-25-30(nine, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $22,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:09-17-23-28-31-38, Doubler: N(nine, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Doubler:…
National
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Tensions flared Monday as Washington strained to respond to the worsening coronavirus outbreak, with Congress arguing over a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package and an impatient President Donald Trump musing openly about letting the 15-day shutdown expire.