MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
04-07-08-09-10-11-12-15-16-19-21
(four, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
More From Nation
National
Local leaders warn Wisconsin governor: Voters at risk
Scores of local leaders sent Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers a letter Sunday warning him that the state isn't doing enough to protect voters from the coronavirus as the spring election approaches.
Business
New York to shut down as it becomes next virus hot spot
New York City's mayor prepared Sunday to order his city behind closed doors in an attempt to slow a pandemic that has swept across the globe and threatened to make the city of 8.5 million one of the world's biggest coronavirus hot spots. Officials worldwide warned of a critical shortage of medical supplies.
National
Nation's capital trying to keep crowds from cherry blossoms
As signature cherry blossom trees go through peak bloom in the nation's capital, officials in the District of Columbia are resorting to mass street closures to keep large crowds away in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Variety
Minnesota coronavirus cases rise by 32, now at 169
Minnesota's number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose to 169 on Sunday, up 32 from a day earlier.
Variety
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 14,000 people worldwide, and it has sickened more than 328,000. Leaders in the U.S. are…