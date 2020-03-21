MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-02-03-05-08-09-10-13-16-18-20
(one, two, three, five, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty)
Opinion Exchange Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
Opinion Exchange Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
Variety
Target apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage
Target Corp. apologized Saturday for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage amid a growing coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus
Economic rescue tops $1 trillion as negotiations continue
Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House pushed into the night Saturday on a ballooning $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package, as President Donald Trump urged a deal to steady a nation shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic.
National
The Latest: Vice President Mike Pence, wife test negative
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 304,500 people and killed more than 12,960. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 91,600 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.
National
As virus spreads, growing need for hospital beds, supplies
The coronavirus pandemic took an increasingly bleak toll Saturday in the U.S. and Europe, producing staggering caseloads in New York and Italy and setting off a desperate scramble to set up thousands of additional hospital beds as the disease notched another grim advance.
National
First weekend of California stay-at-home order hits millions
California has never seen a weekend quite like this.