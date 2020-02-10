MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-02-04-07-08-09-10-11-13-15-22
(one, two, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
'Parasite' wins best picture Oscar
"Parasite" won the best picture Oscar Sunday night, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film.
Movies
The Latest: Renée Zellweger wins best actress Academy Award
The Latest on the 92nd Academy Awards, which are being bestowed Sunday at the Dolby Theatre (all times local):
Variety
Solar Orbiter blasts off to capture 1st look at sun's poles
Europe and NASA's Solar Orbiter rocketed into space Sunday night on an unprecedented mission to capture the first pictures of the sun's elusive poles.
Movies
Dern wins supporting actress Oscar for 'Marriage Story'
Laura Dern's turn as a steely divorce attorney in "Marriage Story" made the case with Oscar jurors, who completed her awards season sweep by awarding her the best supporting actress trophy.
Movies
South Korea's "Parasite" wins international feature Oscar
"Parasite," director Bong Joon Ho's dark comedy about wealth inequality won the Oscar for best international feature at Sunday's Academy Awards, becoming the first South Korean film to capture an Oscar.