MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-04-06-07-10-12-14-18-19-20-22
(two, four, six, seven, ten, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Klobuchar makes final sprint through Iowa before caucuses
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar crisscrossed Iowa in a nine-seat chartered plane, looking to make up for lost time after two weeks largely spent in Washington for the Senate impeachment trial.
Nation
Democrats' closing arguments in Iowa: 'Beat Trump'
DES MOINES, IOWA – Bernie Sanders has been selling "Bernie Beats Trump" swag for months. Joe Biden's final ads close with four words: "Vote…
Variety
New virus has infected more than 17,300 globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 17,300 people globally.Cases confirmed as of Monday morning in Beijing:— China: 17,205 cases on…
Celebrities
Super Bowl ads dialed up 'fun' as an antidote to politics
In the real world, political primaries are looming, impeachment is ongoing and heavy news never seems to stop. But during commercial breaks in the Super Bowl, advertisers did their best to serve up an antidote heavily spiked with fun.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:03-04-05-16-28(three, four, five, sixteen, twenty-eight)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000