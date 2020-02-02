MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
06-07-09-10-14-15-16-17-19-20-22
(six, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
