MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
03-04-05-06-08-11-16-18-19-20-21
(three, four, five, six, eight, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:0-2-0(zero, two, zero)01-15-23-29-36(one, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-six)Estimated jackpot: $100,00004-07-08-18-27, Lucky Ball: 5(four, seven, eight, eighteen, twenty-seven; Lucky Ball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:04-07-08-18-27, Lucky Ball: 5(four, seven, eight, eighteen, twenty-seven;…
Nation
McConnell unveils rules for Trump impeachment trial
The rules would attempt to speed President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and would not admit the evidence unearthed by the House without a separate vote.
National
Pro-gun rally by thousands in Virginia ends peacefully
Tens of thousands of gun-rights activists from around the country rallied peacefully at the Virginia Capitol on Monday to protest plans by the state's Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation — a move that has become a key flash point in the national debate over gun violence.
Nation
Egil 'Bud' Krogh, one of the Watergate plumbers, dies at 80
Egil “Bud” Krogh Jr., 80, a lawyer and Nixon aide who co-chaired the secret White House “Plumbers” unit and was sentenced to prison after…