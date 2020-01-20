MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-02-04-05-06-07-09-10-11-20-22
(one, two, four, five, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twenty, twenty-two)
National
Robert De Niro gets political as he accepts SAG Awards honor
Robert De Niro received the Screen Actors Guild lifetime achievement award Sunday to praise for his illustrious career and thunderous applause from his fellow performers, but spent much of his acceptance speech on politics.
Nation
DNA tests confirm coyote captured in Chicago attacked boy
Animal control officials in Chicago said Sunday that DNA tests confirm a coyote recently captured in the city is the same animal that attacked a 6-year-old boy.
Nation
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club
A manhunt was underway Sunday night after two people were killed and five others were injured following a shooting during a concert at a San Antonio club, Texas authorities said.
Movies
'Parasite' wins at SAG Awards, so do Pitt and Aniston
“Parasite” has officially infected this year’s award season. Bong Joon Ho’s Korean class satire became the first foreign language film to take top honors from…
Nation
Homes burn after shooter kills 2 Honolulu officers
A man shot and killed two police officers Sunday as they responded to a home in a leafy neighborhood beneath the rim of a famed volcanic crater near Waikiki Beach, authorities said.