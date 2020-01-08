MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-07-09-10-11-12-14-17-18-19-22
(one, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Celebs donate millions to help Australia wildfire efforts
Elton John and Chris Hemsworth are among the celebrities donating big bucks for relief efforts as wildfires engulf Australia.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:06-09-11-18-31(six, nine, eleven, eighteen, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $37,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:01-12-19-32-34-37, Doubler: N(one, twelve, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-07-09-10-11-12-14-17-18-19-22(one, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen,…
National
Asian stocks tumble after Iran missile attack on US troops
Oil prices rose and Asian stock markets fell Wednesday after Iran fired missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian general.