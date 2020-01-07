MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-02-03-05-07-08-09-16-17-18-19
(one, two, three, five, seven, eight, nine, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Democrats push congressional limits on Iran military action
A looming vote testing the president's war powers could deepen Democrats' ongoing confrontation with Trump, with an impeachment trial on the horizon in the Senate.
Nation
Analysis: Iraq becomes a problem for Trump administration
WASHINGTON – The Pentagon on Monday rushed to play down reports that U.S. troops in Iraq were being repositioned in preparation for a possible…
Nation
Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at a Louisiana Walmart
A man was fatally shot at a Walmart store in New Orleans on Monday evening and a female was shot and wounded, authorities said.
National
Shortages force closing of Illinois pot dispensaries
Several Illinois recreational marijuana dispensaries were closed Monday, with some owners saying strong demand has caused a shortage in supplies and staff exhaustion.
National
North Dakota county rejects poll on refugee resettlement
A North Dakota county commission that recently voted to limit how many refugees it would accept voted Monday not to put the issue before voters in a nonbinding straw poll.