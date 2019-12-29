MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-03-04-07-09-11-12-14-15-16-20
(two, three, four, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
US strikes hit Iraqi militia blamed in contractor's death
The U.S. has carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting a militia blamed for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor, a Defense Department spokesman said Sunday.
Nation
Trump faces blowback for outing alleged whistleblower online
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump faces criticism from political opponents — and queasiness even among some supporters — for naming the alleged whistleblower whose…
Music
Actress Sara Gilbert separates from wife, singer Linda Perry
Actress Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation from her wife of five years, singer and songwriter Linda Perry.
Variety
Jewish leaders urge action after another 'senseless' attack
When a suspect walked into the home of a rabbi celebrating Hanukkah and stabbed five celebrants it was the latest in a week of anti-Semitic attacks in the nation's most demographically diverse area — and an incident that reverberated across the country.
Nation
Eli Lilly promised cheaper insulin; senators say it hasn't delivered
WASHINGTON – Each year brings a fresh episode of popular and political outrage overhigh drug prices. In 2019, it was insulin’s turn in the…