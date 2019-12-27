MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
03-04-05-07-08-10-13-15-18-19-21
(three, four, five, seven, eight, ten, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
