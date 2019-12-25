MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-02-03-04-07-10-12-13-15-17-21
(one, two, three, four, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one)
