MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-03-04-05-06-08-11-15-16-21-22
(two, three, four, five, six, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
House nears impeachment as Trump decries 'vicious crusade'
On the eve of almost-certain impeachment, President Donald Trump fired off a furious letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing the "vicious crusade" against him, while Democrats amassed the votes they needed and Republicans looked ahead, vowing to defend Trump at next month's Senate trial.
National
Modest but passionate turnout at pro-impeachment rallies
Tens of thousands of people across the country marched in support of impeachment Tuesday evening, from a demonstration through a rainy Times Square to handfuls of activists standing vigil in small towns around the country.
Nation
In six pages of invective, Trump vents before the vote
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Tuesday angrily denounced the looming House vote to impeach him as a “partisan impeachment crusade” being waged by…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:06-12-20-29-31(six, twelve, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $28,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:05-08-21-29-32-36, Doubler: N(five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six; Doubler:…