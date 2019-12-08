MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-04-06-09-11-12-13-16-17-19-21
(one, four, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Houston police sergeant shot and killed; suspect in custody
A Houston police officer was shot and killed Saturday evening, authorities said.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:0-2-9(zero, two, nine)08-16-22-28-49, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 5(eight, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty-nine; Star Ball: three; ASB: five)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:18-42-53-62-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3(eighteen, forty-two, fifty-three, sixty-two, sixty-six; Powerball:…
National
Saudi students held on Florida naval base after fatal shooting
The Saudi student who fatally shot three sailors at a U.S. naval base in Florida hosted a dinner party earlier in the week where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:08-16-22-28-49, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 5(eight, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty-nine;…