MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-04-05-09-11-15-17-18-19-20-21
(one, four, five, nine, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Four people, including a UPS driver, were killed Thursday after robbers stole the driver's truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy South Florida intersection during rush hour, the FBI said.
R. Kelly charged with paying bribe before marrying Aaliyah
Federal prosecutors are accusing singer R. Kelly of scheming with others to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15 years old, in a secret ceremony in 1994.
Blind inmate executed in Tennessee for woman's 1991 killing
A blind prisoner convicted of killing his estranged girlfriend by setting her on fire in her car was put to death Thursday in Tennessee's electric chair, becoming only the second inmate without sight to be executed in the U.S. since the reinstatement of the nation's death penalty in 1976.