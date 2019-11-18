MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-04-06-08-10-11-13-15-16-17-22
(two, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two)
