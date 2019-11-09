MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-05-06-10-12-14-17-18-19-20-21
(one, five, six, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Lawyer: Bolton knows of relevant meetings tied to Ukraine
John Bolton, President Trump's former national security adviser, did not show up for a Thursday deposition because he wants a judge to determine whether he should testify in defiance of the White House.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-04-18-19-27(one, four, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $50,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:08-11-19-24-26-34, Doubler: N(eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-four; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-05-06-10-12-14-17-18-19-20-21(one, five, six, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen,…
National
Judge grants USWNT class status in discrimination lawsuit
The U.S. women's national team has been granted class status in its lawsuit against U.S. Soccer that alleges gender discrimination in compensation and working conditions.U.S.…