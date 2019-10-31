MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-04-06-08-09-11-15-16-17-18-22
(one, four, six, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)
More From Nation
National
Twitter pulls back on political ads, but pitfalls await
Twitter announced an end Wednesday to political campaign and issue ads on its service, calling it an important step in reducing the flow of election-related misinformation.
Nation
2 new California fires burn homes, send residents fleeing
Strong winds fanned new fires in Southern California on Thursday, burning homes and forcing residents to flee in a repeat of a frightening scenario already faced by tens of thousands across the state.
National
Rudy Giuliani associate seeks relaxed bail conditions
An associate of Rudy Giuliani charged with using foreign money to make illegal campaign contributions is seeking relaxed bail conditions to eliminate electronic monitoring.
Variety
Altria writes down Juul investment amid vaping backlash
Altria Group swung to a loss in the third quarter as it wrote down the value of its investment in e-cigarette maker Juul.
Business
Disabled California seniors in complex left behind in outage
One woman in her 80s tripped over another resident who had fallen on the landing in a steep stairwell. Others got turned around, even in their own apartments, and cried out for help.