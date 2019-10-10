MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-04-06-10-11-12-13-16-17-20-21
(one, four, six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)
More From Nation
Nation
Indianapolis man gets 53 years for murder of 1-year-old girl
An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 53 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl and the wounding of her 19-year-old aunt.
Business
1.5 million Californians in the dark, most now for 2nd day
More than 1.5 million people in Northern California were in the dark Thursday, most for a second day, after the state's largest utility cut off electricity to more customers to prevent wind-fueled wildfires amid dry weather and strong winds sweeping through the region.
Music
Good Grief: Owners of Charlie Brown song sue Dollywood
The copyright owners of the "Charlie Brown Christmas" theme song have sued Dollywood in federal court for copyright infringement.
Variety
GM workers worry about paying bills as strike continues
Nearly four weeks into the United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors, employees are starting to feel the pinch of going without their regular paychecks.
National
Stocks move broadly higher on trade talk optimism
Stocks moved broadly higher in early trading Thursday as investors wait to see whether the U.S. and China make any progress in negotiations aimed at ending their ongoing trade war.