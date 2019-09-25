MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-04-05-06-07-10-11-15-19-20-21
(two, four, five, six, seven, ten, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Japanese rocket blasts off with batteries for space station
A Japanese supply ship rocketed toward the International Space Station on Tuesday, two weeks after a launch pad fire halted the first countdown.
National
Another fine mess: Brexit-dogged Johnson's UN trip goes awry
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed in New York this week on a speedy Royal Air Force jet, bringing his vision of a post-Brexit "Global Britain" to the United Nations.
Nation
BC-BKL--WNBA Playoff Glance
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76Seattle 84, Minnesota 74Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:1-8-4(one, eight, four)06-14-24-42-46, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4(six, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)10-12-15-23-25(ten, twelve,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:06-14-24-42-46, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4(six, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-six; Mega…