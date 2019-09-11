MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
03-04-05-07-10-11-12-13-17-18-21
(three, four, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Alaska school district backs athlete in swimsuit dispute
The Anchorage School District says it won't tolerate discrimination — including that based on body shape — after a high school swimmer was disqualified for wearing a team-issued swimsuit that exposed too much of her buttocks.
National
How 2020 Democrats want to overhaul criminal justice laws
Every top Democratic presidential contender is touting a detailed overhaul of the criminal justice system to end rules and practices that have been blamed for the mass incarceration of a generation of African Americans.
Business
Lori Swanson, 3M square off over PFAS at U.S. House hearing
The hearing comes as the House considers dozens of bills to limit the "forever" chemicals.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:10-18-21-23-31(ten, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $20,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:03-17-18-29-32-33, Doubler: N(three, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three; Doubler:…