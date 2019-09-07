MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-03-04-06-08-10-13-16-20-21-22
(one, three, four, six, eight, ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:02-03-06-27-30(two, three, six, twenty-seven, thirty)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Agency reverses course on Trump's Alabama hurricane claim
A federal agency reversed course Friday on the question of whether President Donald Trump tweeted stale information about Hurricane Dorian potentially hitting Alabama, upsetting meteorologists around the country.
BC-BKL--WNBA Capsules
Emma Meesseman scored 23 of her 25 points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 86-73 on Friday night to spoil rookie Arike Ogunbowale's record-tying fourth straight game with 30-plus points.
BC-BKL--Sky-Sun
Diamond DeShields scored a career-high 30 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 109-104 in overtime Friday night to hand the WNBA regular-season title to Washington.