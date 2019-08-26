MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
03-04-05-08-09-12-13-17-19-21-22
(three, four, five, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
