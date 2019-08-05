MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-07-09-11-14-15-16-19-20-21-22
(one, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Police: 5 Chicago residents die in New Mexico highway crash
Five Chicago residents were killed when their vehicle rolled over on a New Mexico highway.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:08-15-19-20-23-39, Doubler: N(eight, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-nine; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:06-15-20-22-27(six, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $45,000¶ Maximum…
Variety
Life in public-shooting-era America: 'You can't just not go'
Ohio: A bar district where friends gathered for drinks on a warm Saturday night. Texas: A Walmart stocked with supplies for back-to-school shopping on an…
Nation
Attack on Texas shoppers to be handled as domestic terrorism
The shooting that killed 20 people at a crowded El Paso department store will be handled as a domestic terrorism case, federal authorities said Sunday as they weighed hate-crime charges against the suspected gunman that could carry the death penalty.