MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-02-05-07-08-10-16-17-19-21-22
(one, two, five, seven, eight, ten, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More From Nation
National
Indiana police officer who fatally shot black man resigns
A white Indiana police officer who fatally shot a black man, sparking protests and roiling the presidential campaign of South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj), has resigned, the local police union announced Monday.
Variety
Making an immigration arrest requires hours of surveillance
Two immigration officers had been parked outside a home well before dawn when their target — a Mexican man convicted of driving under the influence in 2015 — appeared to emerge as the sun illuminated a gray sky.
Nation
Sister of man who killed Chinese scholar: He was 'gentle'
The sister of a former University of Illinois student convicted of killing a Chinese scholar told a jury deciding whether he should be executed that he was a "very gentle person" who never raised his voice.
Nation
'Chatgate' scandal throws Puerto Rico's governor into crisis
Nearly two years ago, Hurricane María exposed the raw dysfunction of Puerto Rico, collapsing long-neglected infrastructure and leaving several thousand dead on Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's watch. Last week, two of his top former officials were arrested by the FBI on corruption charges.
National
Protests flare over construction of telescope in Hawaii
Singing, chanting and lying on the ground in the road, hundreds of people demonstrated on Monday against the construction of a giant telescope on a mountaintop that some Native Hawaiians consider sacred.