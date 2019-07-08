MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-04-07-08-10-11-12-15-17-18-22
(two, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)
