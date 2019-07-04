MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-02-04-05-08-09-10-14-17-18-19
(one, two, four, five, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Teenager accused of rape deserves leniency because he's from a 'good family,' N.J. judge says
More from Star Tribune
Nation Teenager accused of rape deserves leniency because he's from a 'good family,' N.J. judge says
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:05-07-27-29-30(five, seven, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $41,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:40-43-45-50-61, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3(forty, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, sixty-one; Powerball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:13-14-29-38-40-45(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty, forty-five)Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million
National
Asian shares climb after US benchmarks hit record highs
Shares opened higher in Asia on Thursday, tracking the ascent by major U.S. indexes to record highs.
Nation
'Leave tanks for Red Square': Military unsettled by Trump's July 4th celebration
The festivities have put the Pentagon in a bind in trying to both follow orders and sidestep accusations that the military is being politicized.