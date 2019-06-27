MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-04-06-07-08-09-10-11-14-18-22
(one, four, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
National
Doctors, lawyers portray dire conditions for child migrants
Immigrant advocates are asking a federal judge to immediately require inspections and let doctors into border detention facilities where they say sleep-deprived, flu-stricken children are languishing in filthy conditions.
National
Court case seeks inspections of child border facilities
Migrant children being housed at a Border Patrol facility near El Paso appeared mostly clean and were being watched by hallway monitors on Wednesday, less than a week since they reported living there in squalid conditions with little care and inadequate food, water and sanitation.
Nation
The Latest: Police search house in missing Utah student case
The Latest on a missing Utah college student (all times local):
National
Census, redistricting decisions due on high court's last day
Two issues that could determine the distribution of political power for the next decade await resolution on the Supreme Court's final day of decisions before a long summer break.
National
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
Democrats hoping that Wednesday night's first presidential debate of the 2020 campaign would be clarifying probably came away disappointed. There were no major stumbles, but few standout moments as 10 candidates vied for the nation's attention.