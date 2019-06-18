MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-04-05-06-12-14-15-18-19-20-22
(two, four, five, six, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:5-7-0(five, seven, zero)01-07-39-42-46(one, seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $100,00003-25-29-40-47, Lucky Ball: 8(three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty, forty-seven; Lucky Ball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:03-25-29-40-47, Lucky Ball: 8(three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty, forty-seven;…
Business
Asian markets mostly edge higher ahead of Fed meeting
Stocks in Asia mostly advanced Tuesday ahead of interest rate decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.
Business
Latest: Lawyer says officer attacked unexpectedly in Costco
The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Costco Wholesale warehouse store in Southern California (all times local):
National
Oregon Democrats rally behind cap-and-trade emissions plan
Oregon is on the precipice of becoming the second state after California to adopt a cap-and-trade program, a market-based approach to lowering the greenhouse gas emissions behind global warming.