MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
04-05-06-07-08-09-11-14-16-18-19
(four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)
More From Nation
Nation
The Latest: Trumps and emperor, empress, exchange gifts
The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Japan (all times local):
Celebrities
Pelley says complaints to execs led to evening news ouster
Former "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley says he lost that job because he wouldn't stop complaining to management about the hostile work environment for men and women.
National
Businessman Dan Gilbert recovering after stroke symptoms
Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert is recovering after suffering symptoms of a stroke and seeking hospital care.
Nation
Trump says he backs Japan's efforts to talk with Iran
President Donald Trump said Monday that he would back the Japanese prime minister's efforts to open communications with Iran, citing Japan's good relations with the U.S. nemesis in the Middle East.
Nation
Oklahoma goes after Johnson & Johnson in civil opioid trial that starts Tuesday
Oklahoma is ground zero as civil suits get underway.