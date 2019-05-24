MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-04-05-07-11-12-14-17-20-21-22
(two, four, five, seven, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Michael Jackson's estate and former manager settle lawsuit
A years-long lawsuit between Michael Jackson's estate and one of the superstar's former managers has been settled, ending one of the final legal fights over the King of Pop's assets.
Celebrities
File says Smollett couldn't contact brothers after arrest
One of Jussie Smollett's conditions after posting $10,000 bail amid charges he lied about being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack was that he have no contact with two brothers police say he paid to help stage the incident, according to a case file unsealed Thursday in Chicago.
Celebrities
Lawyer: Deal close in Weinstein sexual misconduct lawsuits
A tentative deal is close to settling lawsuits brought against the television and film company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by scores of women.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:3-0-3(three, zero, three)12-23-29-35-38, Lucky Ball: 18(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)Estimated jackpot: $393 million02-06-07-13-17(two, six, seven,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:12-23-29-35-38, Lucky Ball: 18(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-eight;…