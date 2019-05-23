MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-02-03-06-09-11-12-13-19-21-22
(one, two, three, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:21-34-35-38-41-46(twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:03-04-10-11-18(three, four, ten, eleven, eighteen)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Variety
Claim seeks $45M for incapacitated woman who gave birth
Lawyers for an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care facility have filed a $45 million notice of claim against the state, saying she may have been impregnated before.
National
Washington joins West Coast bloc of sanctuary states
Washington has become the latest West Coast state to enact broad sanctuary protections that restrict all local authorities from asking about people's immigration status.
Nation
The Latest: Runaway barges threaten Oklahoma town
The Latest on storm damage in the Southern Plains and Midwest (all times local):