MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-04-05-07-11-13-15-18-19-20-22
(two, four, five, seven, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:07-09-16-18-21(seven, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
The Latest: Tornadoes give way to heavy rain in Oklahoma
The Latest on a round of severe weather forecast for Southern Plains (all times local):
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:02-04-05-07-11-13-15-18-19-20-22(two, four, five, seven, eleven, thirteen, fifteen,…
Nation
'Instincts just took over': Coach describes stopping gunman
Former University of Oregon football star Keanon Lowe said he had just entered a classroom at the Portland high school where he works as a coach and security guard when a student armed with a black shotgun appeared in the doorway.
National
Tennessee House speaker shrugs off 'no confidence' vote
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday said he was ready to call lawmakers back to Nashville for a special legislative session following a historic vote of no confidence in Speaker Glen Casada over a series of scandals engulfing him.