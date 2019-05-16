MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-03-04-05-06-08-09-15-17-18-19
(one, three, four, five, six, eight, nine, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
Music
Cheap Trick, Sara Gilbert part of gala honoring Linda Perry
A benefit gala honoring Linda Perry will include a performance by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick and appearances from Oscar-nominated actress Juliette Lewis and Perry's wife, Sara Gilbert.
National
The Latest: Trump and de Blasio already trading insults
The Latest on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joining the Democratic presidential race (all times local):
National
Judge: Use of GPS data in robbery case unconstitutional
A federal judge has ruled that suburban Chicago police violated constitutional protections against unreasonable searches by accessing weeks of GPS data indicating a suspect's car had been outside a jewelry store when it was robbed.
National
NYC Mayor de Blasio is seeking Democratic nod for president
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for president, adding his name to an already long list of candidates itching for a chance to take on Donald Trump.
National
Feds: US Supreme Court should turn down 'Bridgegate' appeal
The U.S. solicitor general's office has recommended that the U.S. Supreme Court not hear the appeal of two convicted defendants in the "Bridgegate" case.