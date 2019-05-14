MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-07-08-10-11-12-14-16-19-20-21
(two, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
3 people dead, 2 injured following St. Louis shooting
St. Louis Police say five people have been shot, including three who died, following a shooting at a home on the city's north side.
National
AP sources: Trump officials discussed deporting families
Homeland Security officials considered arresting migrant families around the country who had final deportation orders and removing them from the U.S. in a flashy show of force.
National
Trump targets Pell Grant money for NASA's budget boost
The Trump administration wants to shift money for Pell Grants for college education to fund new spending, including a $1.6 billion bump for NASA to return American astronauts to the moon by 2024.
National
Markets Right Now: Asian stocks fall as trade war escalates
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
Ocasio-Cortez: No 'middle ground' on fighting climate change
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders rallied support for the Green New Deal on Monday night, with the New York congresswoman saying there should be "no middle ground" when it comes to climate change and the Vermont senator calling for a political revolution.