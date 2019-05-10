MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
02-04-05-07-09-12-13-16-17-19-20
(two, four, five, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)
