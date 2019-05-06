MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
04-05-06-07-10-11-13-14-17-19-20
(four, five, six, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)
More From Nation
Celebrities
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek's Emmy Award comes with ovation
Alex Trebek received a standing ovation as he accepted an Emmy Award for "Jeopardy!"
National
Trump threatens to hike tariffs on $200B of Chinese imports
President Donald Trump raised pressure on China on Sunday, threatening to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in a tweet that sent financial markets swooning.
National
The Latest: Possible attack on US forces led to deployments
The Latest on United States and Iran (all times local):
National
Correction: Marijuana Legalization-Illinois story
In a story May 4 about Illinois marijuana legalization efforts, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of the president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana. His name is Kevin Sabet, not Samet.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:06-13-24-28-29(six, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $63,000¶ Maximum…