MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:
01-03-04-05-09-10-14-16-18-19-21
(one, three, four, five, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
NSA 'unmasking' of U.S. identities soars
WASHINGTON – Intelligence officials asked the National Security Agency to unmask the identities of Americans in surveillance-based intelligence reports 16,721 times last year —…
Variety
The Latest: Police say campus shooting suspect is man, 22
The Latest on a shooting at a North Carolina university campus (all times local):
Variety
2 dead, 4 injured in North Carolina campus shooting
A man armed with a pistol opened fire on students at a North Carolina university during the last day of classes Tuesday, killing two people and wounding four, police said. Officers who had gathered ahead of a campus concert raced over and disarmed the suspect.
National
Physicians seeking Walter Jones seat advance to GOP runoff
Two physicians advanced Tuesday to a Republican runoff in the special election to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Walter Jones Jr. The last candidate standing from the 17-member GOP field ultimately will take on a former North Carolina mayor who won the Democratic primary.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:24-37-41-61-70, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3(twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one, sixty-one, seventy; Mega…