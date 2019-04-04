MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
3D-4D-5H-7H-8H
(3D, 4D, 5H, 7H, 8H)
61-year-old carries baby for her son, his husband
A Nebraska woman who served as a surrogate mother for her son and his husband has given birth to a baby girl.
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:6-1-7(six, one, seven)14-27-28-32-46(fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $435,00008-19-28-35-41, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2(eight, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-one;…
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:08-19-28-35-41, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2(eight, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-one;…
The Latest: Teen in Ohio says he's a missing Illinois boy
The Latest on police investigation into boy who claimed to have escaped from kidnappers in Ohio (all times local):
San Diego County sues US over asylum-seeking family releases
San Diego County sued Wednesday to overturn the Trump administration's cancellation of an immigration program because the move has led to the quick release of families after they cross the border without allowing time for travel arrangements.