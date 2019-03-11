MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JC-QS-3C-10H-5S
(JC, QS, 3C, 10H, 5S)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Loss of local news hinders ability to watchdog government
One of the last investigations Jim Boren oversaw before he retired as executive editor of The Fresno Bee was a four-month examination of substandard housing…
Nation
Police responding to report of an armed man at NY hospital
Police are investigating a report of an armed man at a hospital north of Manhattan.
Music
Chicago Symphony musicians on strike after talks break down
Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians say they are on strike after contract talks broke down.
National
Son of California councilwoman killed near USC campus
A student who is the son of an Oakland, California, city councilwoman was shot and killed in what might have been a robbery attempt near the University of Southern California campus, officials said.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:13-16-21-25-28(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…